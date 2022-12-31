Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Conquers Advance Booking In Germany, Details Inside

Pathaan is still a month away from its grand release but it seems that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film is already making waves with advance booking in Germany. The Siddharth Anand spy film has been making headlines ever since the teaser dropped. And since Pathaan would mark King Khan’s comeback to silver screens after four long years, the hype for the movie is only natural.

According to one source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the advance booking scene in Germany already indicates that the shows are being sold out in no time. The source revealed, “The advance booking of Pathaan commenced yesterday, December 28, in Germany. Though the release is nearly a month away, the shows have started to get sold out in no time. It has led to a wave of cheer in the industry and trade. This shows Pathaan is a hot product and will have a similar response in other countries as well, including in India."

Advertisement

While the cinema halls are expected to see a huge turnout across 7 theatres in Berlin, Essen, Dammtor, Harburg, Hannover, Munich and Offenbach, the source added that this new development would compel other countries to open their advance booking as well. It shared, “Looking at the Germany response, it won’t be a surprise if theatres in other countries also decide to commence ticket sales. Not just India, the whole world is now eagerly waiting for Pathaan mania. The advance booking in India is expected to begin in the first half of January. Needless to say, it’ll be off to a flying start."

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here