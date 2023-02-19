While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is inching close to Rs 1000 crore globally, the film has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office. Pathaan was released on January 25.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest pictures from their star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai have surfaced online. In these clicks, the two stars look royal as they pose together in their black and white outfits. In one of the photos, Sidharth can also be seen kissing his wife Kiara. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, the Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet. Reportedly, the chargesheet includes statements from 31 witnesses including Tunisha’s co-actors, family members and friends. Not just this, but in the chargesheet, the cops have claimed that it was the 10-minute-long conversation between the actress and Sheezan Khan which caused Tunisha to take her own life.

Kartik Aaryan has finally revealed that the decision to postpone his recent release Shehzada was taken by the producers and director of the film because Pathaan ‘worked really well’ at the box office. He also mentioned that the decision to postpone his movie seemed correct to him. Shehzada was initially supposed to hit the big screens on February 10. However, it was postponed to February 17.

On Sunday, Karan Kundrratook to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen sporting an off-white sherwani. The pictures have only left fans super excited who wish to see him dressed as a groom in real life too. Interestingly, the pictures come days after Karan mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

