Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club, Fans Say 'Only King Khan Can'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan has created history by crossing the coveted Rs 1000-crore club at the worldwide box office. According to the revenue details shared by Box Office Worldwide, the film has earned over Rs 623 crore domestically. Meanwhile, it has earned approximately Rs 377 crore overseas, making it the first Bollywood film after Dangal to enter the 1000-crore club. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have flooded social media to congratulate King Khan for the massive success of his latest film. Notably, Pathaan ended up achieving the milestone within 27 days of its release on the silver screen.

SRK fans trend hashtag ‘Pathaan 1000 cr World Wide’

To celebrate the thunderous response received by Pathaan, the well-wishers of Shah Rukh Khan trended the hashtag ‘Pathaan 1000 cr World Wide’ on Twitter. A user highlighted how the superstar managed to achieve the milestone without massively promoting the spy thriller. “No promotion + No holidays release + peak negativity, yet king crossed 1000cr worldwide. He is an emperor of the empire called Bollywood.”

Another sent warm wishes to the superstar, “Hearty Congratulations to SRK and Yash Raj Films team. Pathaan is the first Bollywood film to cross 1000 crore+ worldwide without China release.”

A fan claimed that Shah Rukh Khan saved Bollywood. “The king khan. Bollywood ko bachane badshah nahi to aur kaun ayega (If Badshah won’t save Bollywood then who will). No one can save Bollywood without the one and only.”

Meanwhile, a user called him “one man army, even while facing boycott Pathaan created history and touched 1000cr. It's a very unprecedented success. Only King khan could do it. It hasn't stopped yet Pathaan.”

Besides Pathaan only four other films could achieve the milestone including Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, along with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The plot of the spy thriller traces the life of a RAW agent Pathaan (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) who is commissioned to stop the heinous plan of the militant group Outfit X led by Jim Cal (Played by John Abraham). Pathaan hit the box office on January 25.

