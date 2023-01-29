Pathaan would always be remembered as Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers of all time considering the money it has minted at the box office in just a matter of three days. Not only that, fans have been gripped by the Pathaan fever as they have only good things to say about the Yash Raj spy thriller. Interestingly, prior to its release, Pathaan didn’t rely on promotions. The director of the film Siddharth Anand had announced that any promotional activity would happen only after the film’s release. And now the first ever media event is all set to take place on Monday.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the big event will be graced by the leading actors of the film. The source revealed, “It is said that the event is expected to take place on Monday, January 30, in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand will also make their presence felt. It’ll be one of the biggest events of the year. The media has been waiting to see Shah Rukh and to interact with him."

The source continued, “As a result, a large turnout of the media is expected. The event will also get a huge viewership from fans and netizens as even they are curious to see what their favourite superstar has to say in his trademark witty style, especially after the way the film has performed at the box office."

As far as the box office collection of the film is concerned, Pathaan is on its way to amassing Rs 220 crores in just four days. The film has rightly overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club as summarised by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The spy-universe addition had Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan appeared as Tiger in a bombastic cameo.

