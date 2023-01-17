Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Gets UA Certificate, Runtime Confirmed

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. The film has been making headlines ahead of its release and has generated tremendous interest among movie-buffs. Pathaan’s tracks like Besharam Rang have whipped up a storm on social media. Now, days ahead of the film’s release, prominent trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Pathaan has received a UA certificate from the CBFC. Confirming the development in a Tweet, Taran Adarsh also shared the film’s runtime.

“Pathaan runtime. Pathaan certified ‘UA’ by CBFC on 2 Jan 2023. Duration: 146.16 min, sec [2 hours, 26 min, 16 sec,” read the tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Many Twitter users have dropped comments under Taran Adarsh’s tweet, sharing excitement for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. One user wrote, “Perfect Runtime For an Action Thriller Movie.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Crisp Runtime will lead into multiple shows. Pathaan Will wreak havoc at box office.”

Pathaan is a crucial movie for Shah Rukh Khan as this is his first film in four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which didn’t do well commercially and was panned by the critics. Shah Rukh will be seen essaying the character of a RAW agent out on a mission to save India from its enemies.

The makers of Pathaan released its trailer last week. The trailer has gone viral on social media with close to 50 million views on YouTube. Going by trailer. Shah Rukh has executed high-octane action scenes with great finesse.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan promises to be an edge-of-the-seat action thriller. It is worth noting that the film is a part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe. This spy universe will have a connection to Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Trade analysts are predicting that Pathaan will do great business at the box office as it boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. However, the makers are yet to confirm anything

