Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Jumps Big On Second Weekend, Collects Over Rs 63 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Jumps Big On Second Weekend, Collects Over Rs 63 Cr

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after almost four years.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Pathaan was released on January 25.
Pathaan was released on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen has left everyone completely stunned and impressed. Ever since its release, Pathaan has been ruling the box office and smashing several records. The Hindi version of the film also saw a massive jump on its second weekend and collected over Rs 63 crore.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan earned Rs 13.50 crore and Rs 22.50 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively. However, the film further saw even a big jump on its second Sunday and collected Rs 27.50 crore. With this, the Hindi version of the film has so far collected over Rs 414 crores in the country.

“#Pathaan is 400 NOT OUT… Remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, packs a MASSIVE ₹ 63.50 cr in Weekend 2 [#Hindi]… EXCELLENT jump on [second] Sat and Sun adds power to the BIG TOTAL… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr. Total: ₹ 414.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Pathaan has also collected over Rs 780 crores at the worldwide box office so far. Recently, Anushka Sharma also gave a shoutout to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer for its overwhelming performance at the box office. The actress shared a post by YRF which stated Pathaan’s collections and left a clapping-hand emoji.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 06, 2023, 14:04 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 14:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Grammy Awards 2023: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo Among Best Dressed Stars

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments