Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen has left everyone completely stunned and impressed. Ever since its release, Pathaan has been ruling the box office and smashing several records. The Hindi version of the film also saw a massive jump on its second weekend and collected over Rs 63 crore.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan earned Rs 13.50 crore and Rs 22.50 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively. However, the film further saw even a big jump on its second Sunday and collected Rs 27.50 crore. With this, the Hindi version of the film has so far collected over Rs 414 crores in the country.

“#Pathaan is 400 NOT OUT… Remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, packs a MASSIVE ₹ 63.50 cr in Weekend 2 [#Hindi]… EXCELLENT jump on [second] Sat and Sun adds power to the BIG TOTAL… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr. Total: ₹ 414.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has also collected over Rs 780 crores at the worldwide box office so far. Recently, Anushka Sharma also gave a shoutout to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer for its overwhelming performance at the box office. The actress shared a post by YRF which stated Pathaan’s collections and left a clapping-hand emoji.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

