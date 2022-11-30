Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Music Launch Is On Cards. Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback as a lead actor with the highly awaited Bollywood film Pathaan. After starring in Zero and making a short cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Pathaan marks SRK’s action-packed return to the big screen after a gap of four years. Thus, ardent fans of the superstar are waiting to watch their favourite actor on screen with bated breath. Now, reports about the music launch of Pathaan have started doing the rounds on the internet.

Renowned lyricist Kumaar recently had a fanboy moment with Shah Rukh Khan. On Monday, November 28, he shared a selfie with the Raees star on Instagram. In addition to that, Kumaar also left fans in a frenzy as he dropped a subtle hint about Pathaan’s music launch.

Along with posting the picture, he penned a cryptic caption that read, “Seat ki peti kholdo… mousam musical hone wala hai..!" He also tagged the popular music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar in his post. Kumaar’s star-struck moment captured Shah Rukh Khan and the lyricist flashing their beaming smiles at the camera as they twinned in black outfits.

Soon after Kumaar’s post surfaced on social media, a lot of users flocked to the comments section expressing their anticipation about Pathaan’s music launch. One fan enquired, “Kb aayga y toh btao sir …song??" Another, in reply to Kumaar’s comment, wrote, “kab ka khol diye h sir… aap bas music bajao toh." A third user showed his enthusiasm by commenting, “Pathaaaaaaaaan !!! Aa rha hai!"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan boasts of a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The action thriller is jointly produced by Aditya Chopra and Alexander Dostal, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is slated to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023.

