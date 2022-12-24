SRK's Pathaan Set to Be First Indian Film to Get ICE Theatre Format Release, Know What It Means

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is set to create history with its release. The film has been announced as the first Indian movie to be released in ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format. The spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit the theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. With less than a month remaining for its release, this announcement is sure to increase the hype that already surrounds the movie.

Now you may be thinking, what is this ICE format and how does it work? The ICE theatre format fills in the peripheral vision for the viewer with the help of LED panels on each side of the auditorium in addition to the main screen. With the help of these panels, the ICE theatre format enhances the action on the main screen and the moviegoers' experience.

Advertisement

The Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films Rohan Malhotra said, “The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar: The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA.”

He continues by saying that YRF is keeping up the tradition of being the first production house in India to release premium formats, as they have done in the past with movies like Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan, and War which were the first Indian film in IMAX, 4DX and MX4D and D-Box respectively.

Worldwide releases of movies in ICE formats include titles like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has a few big projects lined up as he returns to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. SRK will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara which is set for a June 2023 release, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu which will release in December 2023

Read all the Latest Movies News here