Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Takes Box Office By Storm; MM Keeravani Honoured With Padma Shri

The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long time, Pathaan, is here and it has taken the box office by storm. Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India. This is unprecedented.

RRR music composer MM Keeravani and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be conferred with the Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, whereas Zakir Hussain will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award. The Padma Awards were announced today, January 25.

Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan’s latest film’s teaser release was made, the fans of the megastar Salman Khan have been waiting with anticipation for the teaser launch. Social media has been flooded with search queries about the teaser with the fans wanting to have a glimpse of Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating wait is finally over today as the makers have launched the teaser for the public preview, and now its out digitally.

The much-talked-about wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with his longtime girlfriend and Hindi film actress Athiya Shetty finally happened on January 23. The duo tied the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, where the pre-wedding festivities were also completed on January 22. In addition to this wedding, the gifts received by the married couple have also dominated the headlines. The duo received a plethora of lavish gifts from friends, relatives and family members. As stated in reports, Suniel has gifted her daughter a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore.

Netflix’s The Elephant Whisperers has bagged a nomination at the 95th Oscars in the Documentary Short Film category. This documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary was screened in the US’ largest and prestigious documentary festival - DOC NYC 2022 Film Festival on November 10, 2022. The DOC NYC celebrates and supports the cultural shift of how documentary storytelling is flourishing like never before.

