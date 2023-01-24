Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to release on Wednesday, January 25. After all, the film marks SRK’s comeback after four long years. He was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While Pathaan’s music album has already created much noise on social media, we cannot wait to witness SRK’s magic all over again on the big screen. Ahead of its release, Pathaan also faced its share of trolling and ‘Boycott’ trends. However, the film is expected to mint good money at the box office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared Day 1 ticket sale prediction for Pathaan.

Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, compared the Shah Rukh-starrer with the top five releases in the last couple of years. The trade analyst stated that Pathaan is expected to make 4.19 lakh on Day 1. He also listed down the day 1 collection of top Hindi and Hindi dubbed films in India. The list opens with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 which collected 6.50 lakh. Next, we have Yash’s KFG: Chapter 2 which minted 5.15 lakh. Meanwhile, War made 4.10 lakh, and TOH [Thugs Of Hindustan] clocked 3.46 lakh.

Advertisement

In another update, Taran Adarsh revealed that Pathaan will be released in more than 100 countries on January 25, which is the highest for any Indian film ever. “Pathaan at record 100+ countries, 2500+ screens *Overseas*… Pathaan hits a century… Will be released in 100+ countries, the highest for any Indian film ever… Total screen count: 2500+ [#Overseas]… A heartening sign for theatrical business, especially post-pandemic," he tweeted.

Advertisement

The trade analyst also shared the “booking status at national chains till Monday (January 23), 8.45 pm." He wrote: “Pathaan *advance booking* status at *national chains*… Update till Monday, 8.45 pm…PVR:1,70,000, INOX: 1,44,000, and Cinepolis: 77,000. Total tickets sold: 3,91,000. Note: Data of *opening day* [25 Jan 2023] only."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here