Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Clash With Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh

Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which will hit the theatres on January 25. But the film is set to clash with another release, which was announced recently. Prominent filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has stepped in to announce the release of his upcoming movie, Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh on January 26. Even though the release dates of both films are a day apart, viewers are excited to see that which manages to carve a niche amongst audiences.

Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh’s makers have announced the release date in a unique style. They have released a montage video, comprising clips of well-known films directed by Rajkumar like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Damini. Details regarding the cast of the film are kept under wraps, as of now. There are some reports that Rajkumar’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi will make her acting debut with this movie. She has not confirmed it but shared a note on Instagram which fuelled the rumours of her acting debut with Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh. She shared a glimpse of this film on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “The ability of one man to be versatile enough to ace so many different genres still baffles me. A legendary filmmaker, an ever-evolving artiste and a person with a heart of gold. This one is going to be the most special, for more reasons than one. The best is yet to come. I love you Papa. ".

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there is no clue about the storyline of Gandhi -Godse Ek Yudh, as per the title it seems that the film is about Mahatma Gandhi and his assailant Nathuram Godse. On the other hand, Pathaan is an out-and-out action thriller backed by Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have also essayed pivotal roles in Pathaan. The film will mark Shah Rukh’s comeback to Hindi film industry after his 2018-release Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News here