Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Trailer In January; Alia Bhatt Snapped For The First Time After Naming Daughter Raha

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. While fans are super excited to watch the trailer of the film, looks like they will have to wait a little more for the same. The director of the film Siddharth Anand has now revealed that the trailer will be released in January 2023. However, the makers will meanwhile release two dance numbers from the film in the second week of December.

New mom Alia Bhatt was snapped for the first time days after she announced the name of her daughter - Raha. On Monday evening, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s residence to celebrate the latter’s birthday. In the pictures and videos that surfaced online, Alia was seen seated inside the car in her comfortable black attire. She opted for no makeup but accessorised her look with simple golden hoop earrings.

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan shared their first photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Monday, November 28. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in Chennai. Manjima and Gautham appear smitten with each other as they smile for the cameras. One can also notice the beautiful decor in the background. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Now and forever".

South superstar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. During the red carpet of the event, Chiranjeevi recalled how there was a time when no South cinema actors used to attend or feature at the film festival. He went on to say how the term ‘regional cinema’ must not be used because it is ‘Indian cinema’ at the end of the day. “Regional has to go, the film should be an Indian film," the actor said.

Drishyam 2 has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Even two weeks after its release, the film is ruling the box office and has refused to slow down. On its second Sunday (November 27), Ajay Devgn starrer recorded another massive jump and earned Rs 17.32 crores. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 143.90 crores. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 has also been giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

