Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was Shot In Eight Countries, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals Why

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are setting the stage for Pathaan to enthrall the audience with a ‘larger-than-life’ cinematic experience filled with slick action-sequences, chartbuster songs and adrenaline-pumping visuals. Since the film is bound to be a raging comeback for King Khan, the makers have gone out of their way to deliver their story in the best way possible. And for that, they chose to shoot their film in eight countries across the globe.

Pathaan has been shot across Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan. Revealing about the same, Siddharth Anand shared in a statement, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!"

The filmmaker also revealed that the pre-production of Pathaan took two years to complete as they wanted every scene of the film to grip the audience. He explained, “We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India."

He also added, “We have shot in some of the most remote and most exquisite locations in the world that have helped us create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish. I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when Pathaan releases in theatres on Jan 25."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

