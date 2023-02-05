Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pehli Heroine' Renuka Shahane Watches Pathaan With Hubby Ashutosh Rana, Check Actor's Response

Shah Rukh Khan’s first co-star Renuka Shahane is on her way to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, her actor-husband ​Ashutosh Rana shared the screen with SRK in the film and played the role of Col Luthra. The actress shared a photo with Rana and wrote that she is going to watch Pathaan and King Khan had the most adorable response to it as usual. Renuka wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan ❤ Mausam bilkul sahi hai 😁 kursi ki peti baandh li hai 💃💃😁 with Col Luthra ji 😊😊🙏🏾"

Replying to this, SRK wrote, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"

For the uninitiated, SRK and Renuka shared the screen in the 1989 show Circus.

Shah Rukh Khan has been quite active on social media lately and interacting with his fans. Earlier today, a netizen shared a video of a kid who said she didn’t like Pathaan and SRK replied, “Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s film Pathaan has registered a spot in the Rs 400 crore club in just 12 days. Pathaan has now become the fastest film to achieve the milestone, beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which took 15 days to hit the milestone, and KGF 2, which took 23 days. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and was released on January 25.

