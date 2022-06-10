Shah Rukh Khan's Photos With Fan From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Goes Viral, Check

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot yesterday, June 9, in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth, actor Suriya, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi among others. Director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan were also present at the wedding. Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with SRK. Now, photos of the actor with his fans who attended the wedding have gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh chose a white shirt paired with a beige court for the wedding. He completed his looks with dapper shades.

In the pictures, he can be seen dressed in a shirt and has let go of his shades. Fans took to the comment section to write that they can finally see his ‘gorgeous’ eyes.

Take a look at the photos:

During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh had revealed that they planned on hosting the wedding in Tirupati. However, due to logistic reasons, they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from the film Jawan was unveiled recently. Directed by Atlee, the film will see SRK and Nayanthara paired together for the first time. He will also be seen in the film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for the film Dunki.

