Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat Was Initially Offered to Salman Khan, Here's Why He Didn't Take It

There is no denying the fact that Bollywood stars' homes are considered iconic. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is undoubtedly believed to be a tourist attraction in the tinsel town. On a daily basis, the lavish property witnesses hundreds of people standing in front of it, with an intention to soak in the vision of the grandeur structure or with a hope of getting just a glance of Bollywood’s Badshah. Cutting down the chase, King Khan’s royal abode is honestly on everyone’s wish list, and surprisingly even Salman Khan aspires to have Mannat. Yes, that’s true. But did you know that Mannat was initially offered to the Dabangg actor?

Advertisement

In his old interview with Bollywood Hungama, which is resurfacing on the internet, Salman was quizzed about the one thing he wished he had that Shah Rukh Khan has. And his answer surprised his fans to the core. While he was quick enough to spill out Mannat, he further revealed that it was his father Salim Khan who stopped him from taking it, when initially it came to the actor.

When questioned, “One thing that Shah Rukh Khan has, you wished that you had?” Salman said, “That bungalow of his.” The host repeated surprisingly, “Mannat?” The actor said, “Yes,” and added, “But that had come to me when I was just starting off. My dad said itne bade ghar mein karoge kya? (What you will do in such a big house?)”

Advertisement

Salman concluded by saying, “And now I want to ask Shah Rukh what he does in such a big house?” As per the recent report by Housing.com, the worth of SRK’s Mannat is pegged at Rs. 200 crores. Earlier, during some of the media interactions, the Pathaan actor himself claimed it to be his most expensive purchase. Located in Bandra, Mannat is designed by SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Recently, the luxurious mansion reportedly got a new diamond studded radium nameplate, which glows in the evening and is worth around Rs. 25 lakh

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here