Shah Rukh Khan's Role as Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Was Tribute To This Actor

It’s often said that when God decided to bless Hindi cinema with largesse, he sent Shah Rukh Khan onto the earth. This legendary actor has delivered exemplary performances even while playing simple characters. Fans got to see one of his iconic performances in the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was directed by Aditya Chopra. According to reports, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be released soon in some cinema halls by production house Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh played the character of Raj, who falls in love with Simran. However, did you know that Raj’s character was a tribute to legendary actor Raj Kapoor? Shah Rukh’s impeccable acting skills made him the recipient of the Filmfare Award, Screen Awards, IN and Star Box Office India Awards.

Apart from great acting, the audience loved the music of this film. They admired how the iconic number Tujhe Dekha Toh yeh Jaana Sanam was picturised in the mustard fields of Gurgaon. While shooting, farmers started protesting over the fact that their crops were severely damaged by the shooting. At this crucial juncture, Shah Rukh chimed in and pacified the farmers by speaking in the Haryanvi language.

In addition to this fact, SRK’s on-screen chemistry with Kajol, who played the female lead Simran was also lauded by the audience. Their performance in the chartbuster Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane was iconic.

There is an interesting fact related to this song as well. Kajol wasn’t informed that Shah Rukh would drop her at the end of the song. Aditya, the filmmaker of this movie, did this intentionally to capture the real emotions of Kajol. Anand Bakshi had penned the lyrics of this song, put to tunes by the duo Jatin-Lalit.

