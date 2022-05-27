Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 25 Lakhs-worth Mannat Nameplate Goes Missing, Here's Why It's Been Taken Down: Report

A few weeks ago, social media was abuzz after fans noticed a new nameplate of Mannat pinned to Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Several fans posed with the pictures of the installation as well. It was also reported that the nameplate costed about Rs 35 lakhs.

However, it is now reported that the bright nameplate is no longer there. It is said that SRK’s team temporarily removed the nameplate. The reason behind the removal is that a diamond from the nameplate fell down.

A source informed Hindustan Times, “One diamond fell from the nameplate and hence it was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it’s repaired."

Earlier this year, when the new nameplate surfaced online, BollywoodLife claimed that Gauri Khan designed the nameplate. “SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing," the source told the publication.

Shah Rukh stays in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area. His house has become a milestone, with fans across the globe making their way to the Mannat with the hope to take a picture in front of the house and catch a glimpse of the star.

Recently, fans thronged outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh on the occasion of Eid. A sea of fans were gathered outside the house and SRK did take notice as well. The actor returned to his famous balcony and greeted fans. He also took a selfie with the fans gathered outside and wished them.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming work. The actor is set to make his comeback after a five-year-long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is set to release in January 2023, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Shah Rukh has also announced Dhunki, set to release later next year. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

