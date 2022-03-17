Shah Rukh Khan's Rugged Look From Pathaan Leaks, More Pics Of Deepika Padukone In Bikini Surface

The leaks are unstoppable! New pictures from the sets of Pathaan have surfaced online for the third consecutive day and it is giving a closer look at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer. The movie, which also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role, is being shot in Spain at the moment. While previous leaks had given fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s insane transformation with the actor sporting eight-pack abs, new leaked pictures give a closer look at his look in the movie.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Shah Rukh was seen shirtless with his hair fuzzily style while he had a gun in his hand. The actor sported a pair of sunglasses with a couple of chains around his neck. On the other hand, a new set of pictures of Deepika in a yellow bikini have also surfaced. The shots appeared to be taken when she was wrapping a day’s shoot. She was surrounded by her team who had a jacket for her in their hand.

Pathaan is backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The film had been long rumoured to be in the making but the production house and SRK were yet to announce it. They finally announced the movie earlier this month with John and Deepika introducing Shah Rukh.

“Humare desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inme se kuch nahi tha," John said, as he stood next to a Tricolour in the announcement video. Deepika added, “Yahan tak ke uske paas koi naam rakhne wala bhi nahi tha, kuch tha, toh bas yehi ek desh." Shah Rukh then appeared, however only in a silhouette form and said, “To usne desh ko hi apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko apna karam. Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye." Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023.

