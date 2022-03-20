Shah Rukh Khan's Shirtless Pics Leaked From Sets of Pathaan, Fans Go Crazy Over His Abs

Earlier in the week, leaked pictures from the sets of Pathaan showed Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in their hotter avatars and now, some more pictures have been leaked from the sets of the film from Spain. In the photos, Shah Rukh can be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and is only wearing olive green trousers. He is looking into the camera, probably to see his shots. His long hair was kept untied adding more to his already intense looks. The movie, which also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role, is being shot at different locations across the world.

Take a look at the photos shared by the actor’s fan page:

Fans had also shared the photo on Twitter and they appreciated his fit and toned body even at the age of 56.

A couple of days back, some pictures were leaked where Shah Rukh was seen shirtless once again. In the pictures that surfaced online, he also had a gun in his hand. The actor sported a pair of sunglasses with a couple of chains around his neck. On the other hand, a new set of pictures of Deepika Padukone in a yellow bikini had also surfaced. The shots appeared to be taken when she was wrapping a day’s shoot.

Pathaan is backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The film had been long rumoured to be in the making but the production house and SRK were yet to announce it. They finally announced the movie earlier this month with John and Deepika introducing Shah Rukh.

“Humare desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inme se kuch nahi tha," John said, as he stood next to a Tricolour in the announcement video. Deepika added, “Yahan tak ke uske paas koi naam rakhne wala bhi nahi tha, kuch tha, toh bas yehi ek desh." Shah Rukh then appeared, however only in a silhouette form and said, “To usne desh ko hi apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko apna karam. Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye."

Pathaan will be having its much-awaited theatrical release on January 25, 2023.

