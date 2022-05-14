Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Makes Peace With Paparazzi, Poses For Cameras After Hiding His Face For Years

For years, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam shied away from getting photographed. He was often seen hiding his face from the cameras. He has often made the headlines for hiding his face with his hand and soft toys a number of times in the past. However, it seems that AbRam is coming around with his popularity.

On Saturday, the young Khan son was spotted with Gauri in Mumbai and opted to stop and pose for the cameras. AbRam was seen wearing a Camouflage T-shirt along with a pair of shorts.

Advertisement

Gauri was spotted at the venue wearing a green power suit. She posed for the cameras as well but sans AbRam.

In 2019, he hid his face with a soft toy when he was walking out of the airport with SRK and a year before that he told the paparazzi “no pictures" while he was leaving Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash. Last year, he was seen hiding his face when he was accompanying his mom Gauri Khan at the Gateway of India.

However, in a rare sight last year, AbRam was seen waving at the paparazzi from the terrace of his house Mannat after his brother Aryan Khan’s bail verdict was announced.

Advertisement

While AbRam is coming around with the media, Shah Rukh Khan is maintaining a distance from the cameras. Last month, he drew thick black blinders in his car to prevent the media from taking his pictures at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party. Shortly after, Shah Rukh was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai, heading to catch a flight with his wife Gauri Khan in tow. The actor made his way into his car and covered himself behind a big umbrella.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.