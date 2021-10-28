Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Waves at Crowd from Mannat As Aryan Khan Gets Bail; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan‘s youngest son AbRam was on Thursday spotted waving at a large crowd from Mannat’s terrace after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan has been in jail for over three weeks. He was detained after drug raids on a cruise ship party on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Shortly after the court’s decision, hundreds of SRK fans gathered outside his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra and got a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar’s youngest child. Little AbRam was seen peeping from glass shields while fans and police officials gathered around his home. He also smiled and waved at the crowd.

Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Diwali Celebrations Begin Early for Shah Rukh Khan Fans at Mannat

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan needs to surrender his passport and be present before the NCB every Friday: these are among the probable bail conditions for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Along with Aryan Khan, the HC also granted bail to his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha.

The HC will pronounce its detailed order tomorrow, and the bail conditions will also be decided at the same time.

Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Mika Singh among others showed their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family following Aryan Khan’s arrest.

