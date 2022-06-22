SRK's Son Aryan Khan 'Mulling Over' Making Acting Debut, Impressed By Timothee Chalamet's Films?

If a new report is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is considering acting as a profession. In the past, SRK had revealed that Aryan did not want to face the camera but work behind-the-scenes. It was then reported that he wanted to become a writer-director. With reports doing the rounds that Aryan is penning a new project, a new report claims that Aryan is open to acting as well.

In an IndiaToday.in report, a source has been quoted sharing Aryan’s future plans. “Aryan is currently working on a script that he is writing and is preparing for direction as well. While directing and writing is his immediate goal, the star kid also has acting ambitions and is mulling over his next step," the source claimed.

The report also claimed that Aryan is inspired by international actor Timothée Chalamet’s filmography. “From a sci-fi film like Dune to a coming-of-age film like Call Me By Your Name or his brief appearance in films like Interstellar and supporting roles in Little Women, Aryan wants to experiment and not restrict himself to a particular genre. He is thinking seriously about how he wants his career to shape, even before he makes his debut," the insider added.

Aryan studied in the US. He was a student at the University of Southern California. He obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts degree in May 2021. Pictures from his socially-distanced graduation ceremony had gone viral.

A few months after he returned to India, he was entangled in an alleged drug case. He was arrested following an alleged drug raid on a cruise bound to Goa. It was alleged that the star kid had been in possession of illicit drugs and was arrested from the Cordelia cruise on October 2. However, all charges against him were cleared due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

