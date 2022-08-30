SRK's Son Aryan Khan Parties With Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle; Inside Pics Hint They Had A Ball

A new set of pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif from a recent party surfaced online. Aryan and Isabelle were seen attending a common friend, Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash with a few other friends and if the pictures are anything to go by, they seemed to have a ball at the party.

For the unversed, Shruti Chauhan has starred in a few music videos and also had a role in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, as per IMDb. In the pictures, Aryan was seen posing with the birthday girl in a casual ensemble. SRK’s son opted for a pair of pants with a black tee and topped it off with a yellow and blue jacket. On the other hand, Isabelle turned the temperatures up with her short black dress.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Besides Aryan and Isabelle, the party was also attended by Karan Tacker. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shruti wrote, “Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it.It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone."

Aryan and Isabelle have made the headlines for their work in recent months. Isabelle made her debut with Time to Dance last year and has been busy with her next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. On the other hand, it is reported that Aryan is also going to make his Bollywood debut but as a writer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here