Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan to Appear Before NCB in Drugs Case; All You Need to Know

One of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise ship matter, Aryan Khan, 23, is all set to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for the the first time after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, on October 30, ending a 29-day long vigil, Aryan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his producer wife Gauri, finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ). Justice Nitin Sambre, who granted bail to Aryan, had imposed as many as 14 conditions before setting him free. One of them was that he has to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am-2 pm. and also go there as and when called. As November 5 marks the first Friday after his release, Aryan is expected to turn up at the NCB office later in the day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the case and the related developments.

1. Aryan Khan, along with high profile co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail on Oct 28 by Bombay HC.

2. Due to delay in process of release, Aryan and Arbaaz walked out of jail on Oct 30, in the morning. Munmun, meanwhile, was released on Oct 31.

3. The Bombay High Court allowed a bail to Aryan at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued.

4. Actress Juhi Chawla stood surety for Aryan so that he could be released as per court orders.

5. In the high-profile cruiser swoop at the International Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port and the subsequent investigations, the NCB teams led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede nabbed a total of 20 accused including a foreigner.

6. The Special NDPS Court on Oct 30 granted bail to 7 others accused in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s sensational raid on an alleged rave party aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise.

7. As per bail conditions, Aryan and other accused have to submit their passports and are not allowed to leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

8. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday after son’s release in Alibaug on Nov 2. It was a private affair.

9. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is mulling to seek a report from the Narcotics Control Bureau over the handling of the recent arrests made in the cruise ship drug case involving Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

10. The NCB cop who nabbed all the accused, Sameer Wankhede is himself being investigated for corruption allegations.

