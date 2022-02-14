Shah Rukh Khan's Trusted Bodyguard Protects Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan At Mumbai Airport. Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have lent his bodyguard Ravi Singh to his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan recently. The Khan siblings were in Bangalore for the IPL auction 2022 over the weekend. The auction marked Aryan’s first non-drug case-related appearance. He and Suhana were seen filling in for their father Shah Rukh at the auction, representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While fans were thrilled to see the sibling learning the tricks of the trade, Aryan and Suhana landed back in Mumbai on Monday morning. The siblings were seen walking behind SRK’s famous bodyguard, Ravi. The latter was seen helping the two wade through the sea of photographers present at the airport. Aryan was spotted wearing a grey shirt with blue denim pants whereas slipped into an all-black ensemble with a denim jacket over it.

Suhana Khan participated in the IPL auction for the first time. Whereas, Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta. This was also the first time that Aryan and Suhana were spotted together since the former’s arrest in connection to the drugs case last year.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan was arrested in October last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was accused of selling and consuming drugs and was granted bail after 25 days. As part of his bail, he was asked to appear at the NCB office every Friday. However, after a few weeks, he was relieved of the condition.

Aryan and Shah Rukh have remained away from the limelight since the case made the headlines. However, Shah Rukh has made a couple of public appearances. The first was in October when he met Aryan in Arthur Road Jail while the second was his appearance at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

