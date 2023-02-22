Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has grabbed the internet’s attention as he revealed his “favourite” subject. And it is none other than Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Adding on to his popular trend “BTS with Dabboo”, the celebrated photographer shared a happy picture of himself, sitting behind Shah Rukh on bicycle. Presumably, the picture belongs to SRK’s 2010 movie My Name Is Khan, as one can take a hint from his spiky hairstyle. The picture shows SRK sporting a white formal shirt atop a pair of black trousers. While the Jacket was missing to complete the tuxedo, one can see the bow tie hanging around his neck.

While sharing the picture Dabboo wrote in the caption, “BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan.” The photographer ended the caption with the hashtags “Dabboo Ratnani photography, Dabboo Ratnani calendar.”

Dabboo’s caption revealed that the picture was clicked by his wife Manisha D Ratnani. Expectedly, the picture took the internet by storm.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the photographer has shared a picture of King Khan. Less than a week ago, Dabboo dropped photo with Shah Rukh featuring him dressed in a black turtleneck atop a pair of denim jeans. While sharing the picture, Dabboo wrote in the caption, “The best Shah Rukh Khan.”

In one of his “BTS with Dabboo”, the photographer was seen posing for a picture with Shah Rukh’s “Gorgeous” wife Gauri Khan.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s film, the superstar is currently flying high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand’s directorial reportedly breached the Rs 1000 crore mark in less than a month of its release on January 25. The frenzy around the film doesn’t seem to settle down anytime soon, as it continues to roar at the box office,. Apart from SRK, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s action thriller Jawan. Featuring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, Jawan will hit the theatres around June this year. Shah Rukh Khan also has, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

