Shah Rukh Khan’s Warm Birthday Wish For Amitabh Bachchan: 'May You Entertain Our Grand Children Also'

One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today. Starting his cinematic journey with the 1969 action film Saat Hindustani, the megastar has been winning hearts for more than 5 decades now. Wishes have been pouring in from across the country on the actor’s special day. The Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan- wished Big B in the most special way.

SRK took to Twitter to post a clip of Amitabh Bachchan with him and it shows them taking a selfie video while singing the song ‘Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum’ from Big B’s 1991 movie Hum. The video clip shared by the Fan actor is actually from 2019, back when Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan shot together for episodes of Badla Unplugged, ahead of the film’s release.

Along with the video, he penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. He wrote, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan."

Earlier in the day, megastar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji…with lots of love and best regards always." These two legends shared screen space in movies like Hum, Geraftaar, etc. Whenever they make an appearance together, it is always a treat for the fans.

Amitabh Bachchan received heartfelt messages on his birthday, from Ajay Devgn to Ananya Panday. Some people shared their throwback photos, in which they were moved by the opportunity to be in the same frame as him. Some people wished Bachchan health and hoped he would keep raising the bar. Some people spoke highly of him for inspiring them with his vigour, talent, grace, and panache, while others spoke of how much they learned from him. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look at several celebs who posted wishes for the birthday boy.

Here’s wishing the Shahenshah of Bollywood a very happy birthday!

