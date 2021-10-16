Shah Rukh Khan's Younger Son AbRam Spotted in Bandra; Brother Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing On Oct 20

Aryan Khan‘s brother and Shah Rukh Khan‘s younger son AbRam was clicked by the paparazzi in Bandra on Saturday evening. SRK and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, Aryan, is in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a drug bust. The star-kid’s bail plea will be heard by the court on October 20.

Eight-year-old AbRam was spotted in a car along with other kids, in Bandra on Saturday. He is the youngest among three kids of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Their only daughter, Suhana, is currently studying in New York.

Take a look at the photos of AbRam here:

Advertisement

Also Read: Aryan Khan Qaidi No 956 at Arthur Road Jail, Family Sends Money Order of Rs 4,500 For Canteen Expenses

AbRam Khan was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai a couple of days back as well, but that did not sit well with the netizens. They took to social media to urge the paparazzi to not photograph the eight-year-old.

Meanwhile, Aryan was detained by NCB on October 2 after the agency carried out a drug bust on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. The others accused in the case include Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

According to a latest report, Aryan has been allowed a supervised video call with his parents Gauri and Shah Rukh. The prisoners in the jail are allowed twice a week video calls with their families.

According to a report in NDTV, “Aryan was also allowed a 10-minute supervised video call with his family; this was in line with a High Court order that says prisoners are allowed a video call with their families twice a week due to Covid."

Aryan Khan has been allotted the Bandi number 956 in prison. Any prisoner inside the jail is called by his number. Hence, till the time he is in jail, Aryan will be called by this number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.