Shaheen Bhatt’s Sweet Note on Alia Bhatt’s 29th Birthday: You‘re Dazzling, Life-Affirming, and Unfiltered’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The versatile actress who stepped into Bollywood in 2012 released flick Student of the Year, has proved her acting prowess with roles in movies such as Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others. As the actress celebrates another trip around the sun, her sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a sweet note to make her day special. She also posted a cute photograph featuring the two which seems to be from the actress’ birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old screenwriter wrote, “My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."

“We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming, and unfiltered.I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always.I love you so much. Happy Birthday," added Shaheen.

In the picture shared alongside the post, we see Shaheen as she lifts Alia up. The two are seen smiling as they enjoy the moment. The picture is a testimony to the bond that the two sisters share.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to adore the cute picture. One fan wrote, “Cuties,"another chimed in writing, “Such a cute picture." A third social media user wrote, “The most beautiful bond."

