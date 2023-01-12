Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes’ ‘Woh Kashish’ Teaser Is About Heartbreak and Unrequited Love

After a month of bracing fans, actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes have finally dropped the teaser from their upcoming music video. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi duo collaborated for Javed Ali and Anwesshaa’s Wo Kashish. It was actor Shaheeh Sheikh who shared the teaser of the much-awaited song on his Instagram handle and fans are already gushing over it.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes dancing together but seems quite disturbed as they look into each other’s eyes. The clip then goes on to give flashbacks of them having a gala time together. Right from boating, and stealing glimpses, to sharing some exciting news, they appear to be deeply in love with each other. However, towards the end, Erica’s family seemingly makes her meet someone else, while Shaheer sits upset in his room, staring at their picture on the mobile.

Apart from the beautiful visuals, one can also hear the melodious singing with heart-touching lyrics in the background. Sharing the teaser, Shaheer also revealed the release date of the music video. “Are you guys excited for ‘Wo Kashish’? It's finally releasing on 16th January 2023,” he wrote.

Within hours of its release, the teaser has amassed over 37 thousand likes, leaving many in awe. One of the users wrote, “Honestly I can't derive in words how much excited I am for Wo Kashish”. Another user wrote, “Teaser was amazing and damn sure that the song is gonna be super amazing”. A user added, “The mesmerizing voice of both the singers is just the cherry on top… also can't keep calm to see you absolutely slay in the uniform.”

Watch the teaser below:

A few days back, Shaheer confirmed that he and Erica have collaborated on a music video titled ‘Wo Kashish’ presented by Kashish Music. The announcement was made alongside a beautiful poster of the song, which left fans stumped. In the poster, Shaheer Sheikh looked suave in a navy uniform. Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, looked stunning in a body-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Abhishek Thakur Productions & Kashish Music Presents ‘Wo Kashish,’”

Take a look at it here:

Shaheer was previously seen in the music video Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi with Zahrah Khan. In terms of daily soaps, he currently co-stars with Hiba Nawab in Star Bharat's drama Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Erica, on the other hand, recently appeared on the song Tumhe Pyaar Karungga.

