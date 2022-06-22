Shaheer Sheikh Says His Daughter 'Chills' With Him; Adds 'Even Her Mother Is Jealous of Me'

Shaheer Sheikh often drops adorable pictures with his daughter Anaya on social media. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his bond with his daughter and revealed how she loves wrestling with him. He went on to say that Anaya ‘chills’ with him a lot which often makes her mother also feel jealous of him.

“She is growing up well. She and I keep wrestling cutely and she loves it. The moment I enter the door, she starts crawling towards me and she doesn’t do it to anyone else. She doesn’t cry whenever she is with me. Even her mother is jealous of me. She literally chills with me," Shaheer told India Today.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor further talked about how he feels guilty each time he steps out of the house and said, “It is a challenge because of my work hours and no matter how much time I spend at home, it feels less. I feel guilty whenever I go out."

During the same interview, Shaheer Sheikh also shared how he does not celebrate highs in his career now. He mentioned that he tries to keep himself calm so that he does not feel bad when he hits a low. “I don’t celebrate the highs anymore. Not too much. I try to calm myself down because I feel the more, I celebrate the highs, the worst I will feel when I hit a low. So, I try to keep it even so that even when nothing is working out, I can cajole myself," Shaheer added.

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular television face who has done several shows including Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others. The actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and the couple was blessed with a daughter in September last year.

