Shaheer Sheikh Shares Glimpse of Daughter Anaya to Wish Fans on Diwali, See Pic

As he celebrated the festival of lights on Thursday, television actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a glimpse of his infant daughter on Instagram. The 37-year-old actor had welcomed his first child with wife and a creative producer at Balaji Telefilms, Ruchikaa Kapoor earlier in September this year. The couple welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Anaya, on September 10.

Shaheer’s latest Instagram post features the adorable feet of Anaya who was dressed in bright yellow traditional attire. The actor also shared Diwali wishes with his online followers in the caption which read, “Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali. Happy Diwali."Celebrities and fans of the actor have shared their wishes and reaction to the adorable picture on Instagram. Television actress Lata Saberwal’s comment on Shaheer’s post read, “Awwwwwwwww. Happy Diwali.”

Actress Chaitrali L Gupte also shared her Diwali wishes with the couple as she commented, “Awwwww. God bless her and you all Happy Diwali Shaheer Sheikh Ruchika Kapoor and Baby Anaya.”

Shaheer’s fan account also reacted to the picture which was the first glimpse of his daughter. The comment read, “Oh my god. Thank you so much for giving us a glimpse of Anaya. We can't wait to see her face. Happy and prosperous Diwali to you too.”

Shaheer tied the knot with his partner Ruchikaa last year in November. The couple had a simple wedding ceremony which was also attended by Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shaheer’s colleague from one of his hit shows Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi.

Earlier in August, Ruchikaa and Shaheer had also hosted a baby shower party. The senior vice president and creative producer of Balaji Motion Pictures had shared a Reel on Instagram which gave a sneak peek into the event.

Ruchikaa had also written a caption along with Reel which read, “Always late to the party…even if it’s my own. So dropping these now. A big thank you to my family and friends for making this happen.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.