Shaheer Sheikh Turns Groom For Zahrah S Khan's 'Main Tenu Chadh Jaaungi'; Watch Their Cute Love Story

Shaheer Sheikh and Zahrah S Khan’s romantic music video Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi is finally out. While the song is composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the new track is crooned by Zahrah S Khan. On Saturday afternoon, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to announce the release of the music video hailing it as a ‘cute little shaadi story.’ Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, the music video of Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi chronicles the bitter-sweet love story of a happy-go-lucky and soon-to-be-wedded couple played by Shaheer Sheikh and Zahrah S Khan.

The singer turns into a modern-day bride in the music video who is bubbly, fun and vivacious. On the other hand, Shaheer, after being a part of romantic songs, gets into the avatar of a calm, composed and supportive groom. However, the wedding jitters make the bride go wild. The peppy number is an ultimatum to her lover that she won’t hesitate to break up and ditch him in a heartbeat if he fails to treat her anything less than a queen. The quirky lyrics of the song highlight the bride’s demand before marriage, while the groom promises to stand by her through it all.

From gatecrashing the balcony to visuals of the pre-wedding and wedding ceremony, Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi evokes the emotions of strange excitement that occur before D-Day. Along with peppy beats, the music video of Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi is accentuated with eye-catching choreography that is sure to make fans groove. The bitter-sweet bond of the couple ends up with them being tied together eternally with the sacred thread of marriage. Watch the video here:

Talking about the song, Shaheer Sheikh said, “This is my first wedding song which makes it very special and memorable. Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi is an upbeat, uptempo pop song and Zahrah has done a wonderful job on the track. She also has great screen presence and it was fun collaborating with her on this one."

Zahrah S Khan also added, “I had an absolute blast filming ‘Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi’ because I could let go of all inhibitions and be myself while playing the character making this song much more special and close to my heart. The song and its lyrics are very relatable to me and the groovy beats are sure to make your dance."

