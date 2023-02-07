Shahi Kabir won the second Kishore Kumar Award for Best Debut Director for his Malayalam film Elaveezhapoonchira. The award was instituted by the Janachitra Film Society in memory of Kishore Kumar, who was a film society organizer and cultural activist. Shahi will receive the award from poet and lyricist Rafiq Ahmed at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival in Triprayar on Sunday, February 12. The award consists of Rs 25,000, a sculpture designed by TP Premji and a citation. The award winner was selected by a jury consisting of director Sajin Babu, poet and screenwriter PN Gopikrishnan and Sister Jesmi. The first Kishore Kumar Award was won by Sanu John Varghese for the film Aarkkariyam.

Shahi Kabir, who had been a police officer in the Kerala police department, entered the film scene with the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum as Dilish Pothan’s assistant director in 2017. He wrote and directed the 2015 short film In Glorious Life, which included other police officers both in front of and behind the camera.

In 2018, he wrote the story, screenplay and dialogue for the film ‘Joseph’ directed by M Padmakumar. Later, he wrote screenplays and dialogues for the films Naayat, Aravam and Writer. Then he became an independent director with the film Elaveezhapoonchira.

Elaveezhapoonchira takes place in the gorgeous Ilaveezhapoonchira, one of the district’s highest points and a popular tourist destination in Kottayam. The police wireless station on the hillside and the employees stationed there serve as the focal point of the narrative. For Shahi and the film’s scenarists Nidheesh G and Shaji Maraad, filming was in familiar locations as they were stationed at the Armed Reserve Camp in Kottayam, in 2014.

In an earlier interview, Shahi had opened up about how he felt about his directorial debut. “This is a dream-come-true moment. I had plans to direct Joseph, but I was not confident about doing it then," said Shahi.

