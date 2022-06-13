Shahi Kabir's Directorial Debut Ila Veezha Poonchira's First Look Poster Released

Film writer Shahi Kabir is all set to wear the director’s hat for his upcoming film Ila Veezha Poonchira. Starring Soubin Shahir in the lead role, the film will be the first Malayalam movie to be released in Dolby Vision 4k HDR. The film was officially launched in September last year with a customary puja function.

Now, the makers have released the official first-look poster of the movie.

The film is being jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed’s banner Plan T Films and Kadhaas Media Limited, whose last production was Kappela starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, and Sreenath Bhasi. The film had fetched accolades from all corners.

Ilaveezhapoonchira, on which the film’s name is based, is an isolated tourist destination located at an altitude of over 3,000 feet above sea level in Kerala.

Apart from Saubin Shahir, Sudhi Koppa and Judd Anthony Joseph play the lead roles in the film.

As a scriptwriter, Shahi Kabir is known to pen Malayalam films — Joseph and Nayattu. He won this year’s state award for the best screenwriter for his popular and internationally acclaimed films.

Ila Veezha Poonchira, scripted by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad, has been shot by Manesh Madhavan, who earlier helmed the cinematography for Joseph. Kiran Das is the editor, Anil Johnson is providing the music, DI/colourist is Robert Lang, the production design is being handled by Dileep Nath, and sound mixing is provided by Pramod Thomas.

In addition, the technical crew comprises executive producer: Augustine Mascarenhas, costume designer Sameera Saneesh, makeup by Ronax Xavier, zinc sound by P Sanu, production controller Binu Murali, co-director Jira, production executive is Riyas Pattambi, VFX: Mindstein Studios-Egg White Studios, Stills: Nidad KN, publicity design: Yellowtops, PRO: Manju Gopinath, and marketing by Haines.

