Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the versatile Telugu film actor and the National award-winning actress, have reunited for the much-anticipated Telugu film Dasara. Srikanth Odela, a debutant, is the director of the film, which is an action drama set in a rural area. The shooting of Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s ambitious movie is now over after a long wait and many schedules. Here we have an update on the project.

The action drama is scheduled to release on March 30, 2023. This news has spread a wave of happiness among their fans who were waiting to see their chemistry on screen. The dubbed versions of Dasara will be released on the same date.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Danush and Rakshit Shetty have been roped in to launch the teaser of the film. While Dhanush will launch the Tamil version, Rakshit Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Shahid Kapoor will unveil the teaser in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages respectively.

According to media reports, the setting for Dasara is the Singareni coal mines, which are found in Telangana’s Ramagundam area’s Godavarikhani locality, commonly known as the Coal City or the City of Black Gold. Nani would play Dharani, a carefree young character from the coal city who joins a major mission after a string of unfortunate events, in the movie. The actor’s rough appearance in the movie’s first-look poster and the lead song has caused quite a stir online.

