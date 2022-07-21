Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Recreate Iconic DDLJ Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Scene In Switzerland; See Pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife recently returned from a blissful family vacay in Switzerland. During their time at the place, the star couple has been sharing adorable glimpses from the mesmerising location. And going by her latest Instagram post, it seems, that Mira is still not out of holiday mode. On Thursday, Mira posted a couple of throwback pictures from a train station that can instantly remind anyone of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the post, Mira also added a picture of herself, clicked during their train ride. The second photo sees Shahid Kapoor donning an all-white look as he posed for the camera. He held Mira’s hand, who had a big smile on her face. The picture also captured a glimpse of the Swiss Alps in the background. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “Acting chill//also cheesy."

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to point out how it reminded them of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ.

One of the fans wrote in the comments, “Second picture reminds me of Aditya and Geet," referring to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid starrer-Jab We Met. A second comment read, “You guys are so cute!"

A third fan wrote, “Next DDLG2 promo." Another comment read, “You guys are so cute!" Another fan wrote, “Oye raj & simran 2.0 😍❤️."

Mira and Shahid were exploring Switzerland with their kids, Misha and Zain. Later, they were spotted in London. Mira had been actively sharing photos from her vacation on social media. Shahid and Mira are sheer couple goals and very recently they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. These pictures were put up in honour of the special occasion.

The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in New Delhi amidst selected friends and family members. The two are extremely open about sharing snippets from their personal life. They do not shy away from demonstrating the occasional PDA on social media.

Shahid and Mira were recently touring around Europe with their children and both the parents have shared enough pictures from their vacation to keep the fans satisfied.

Shahid made his last screen appearance with Gowtam Tinnauri’s Hindi remake of the Telegu blockbuster of the same name, ‘Jersey’. He will next be seen in director duo Raj and DK’s film titled ‘Farzi.’

