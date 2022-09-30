Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Shift To New House, Know The Price Of The Property

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. This power couple also has a lot of fan following on social media. Recently, the duo has shifted to their new home.

The couple has left their old sea-facing Juhu apartment and shifted to the new luxurious duplex in Worli. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new home is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The price of this property will blow your mind. The luxury duplex of these two costs Rs 58 crore.

Besides this, Shahid Kapoor’s new house has six parking slots and a huge 500-sq-feet balcony. We all know how much Mira Rajput loves to decorate her house. Showing a lot of interest in the interior of his new house, she has designed everything according to herself.

The couple had booked the duplex apartment in 2018. According to a report, Shahid has decided to change his house keeping in mind the safety of his children. As parents, the couple was extremely concerned with the growing public on the beach of their previous Juhu apartment which was visible from their deck area. As a father Shahid took the issue very seriously and thought of shifting to the new house for the well-being of his family.

The couple started living there a few days ago.

Let us tell you, this couple had booked this luxurious duplex apartment in 2018 and they got this house in 2019. But due to Corona, the interior work of the house could not be completed on time so their shifting was delayed.

On the work front, the Jab We Meet actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in the upcoming thriller TV show Farzi. The series is directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The show is produced under the banner D2R Films and also features Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It will be released this year on December 25. The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Shahid’s Tv series.

Apart from this, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s tentatively titled project Bloody Daddy, which will be released next year.

