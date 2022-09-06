Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Son Zain's Car-Themed Birthday Bash Is Cutest of All; Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s darling som Zain turned four on Monday. On this special day, the power couple of Bollywood arranged a car-themed birthday party that felt complete with Zain’s friends and other guests having a blast at the venue. The place was decorated with a dummy gas station on one end and a washing facility on the other. To give more prominence to the exquisite decor, several toy cars and jeeps were also lined up in an orderly manner with black balloons and a candy floss station for everyone to enjoy.

In the video later surfaced on social media, little Zain can be seen cutting his rotating red-truck cake along with doting father Shahid and mother Mira. His elder sibling Misha, who also recently celebrated her sixth birthday, can also be spotted in the clip. While Shahid sported a green T-shirt, birthday boy Zain looked dapper in a white shirt and blue trousers. On the other hand, Mira looked gorgeous in a floral-printed jumpsuit and Meesha also adorned a cream-colour outfit. The wholesome family cut the cake together as everyone hummed the birthday song. Mira then proceeded to feed the cake to Zain and planted a kiss on his cheeks.

Prior to the gala time, Mira also took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet throwback picture of Zain from their family vacation in Switzerland, Europe. In the photo, Zain was seen standing on snow in a cosy jacket and a trendy sweater matched seamlessly with blue denim jeans. The little boy smiled ear-to-ear for the camera. Accompanying the snap, Mira wrote in the caption, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. They attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they were blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Shahid appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 when he opened up about his 13 years of age gap with Mira and shared that his wife is the best thing that has ever happened to him. “It’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that," he said.

