Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Struggle to Find 'Vegetarian Food' in Sicily: ‘It’s Disappointing’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are holidaying in Italy with their children. The couple has been blessing our feeds with stunning pictures from their vacation. However, in a recent post, they revealed their difficulties in finding 'vegetarian food in Sicily'. For ages, Shahid has been vegetarian and his love for food has only grown over time. The actor follows a strict diet and the same goes for his wife. Time and again, Shahid has spoken about how vegetarianism and veganism are good. Mira Kapoor had expressed her distress on her social media handle about the lack of vegetarian and veganism options.

Mira Kapoor also revealed that the resort they were staying at had limited food options and dirty sheets. She wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao.”

She went on to explain how the concept of veganism is growing globally and yet the hotels are being insensitive to dietary requirements. She said, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please-sliced fruit is NOT a dessert."

Apart from Mira Kapoor expressing her inconvenience, Shahid Kapoor too, posted a video on his social media handle. In the video, the actor is seen chewing two alpacas and captioned it as, “Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily…(pleading face emoji).”

Various actors in Bollywood have chosen veganism not only because it benefits them but also the planet.

