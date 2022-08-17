Shahid Brings House Down With His Performances With Ishaan, Mira At In-laws' Anniversary Party

Shahid Kapoor was seen putting on his dance shoes at his in-laws’ anniversary party with Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput in tow. In two videos that have surfaced online, Shahid was seen dancing with Ishaan on Roop Tera Mastana while he grooved to Marry You with Mira Rajput. Mira’s parents Vikram Rajput and Bela Rajput were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and Ishaan were seen displaying their impeccable dancing skills as their family members cheered them on. Shahid shared the video on Instagram along with the caption, “We got it from our mama @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter." Elated fans of both the actors left endearing comments. One of the fans wrote, “I so wish to be a part of this", another one commented, “Dancer". Someone also said, “Shahid what a wonderful dance!"

Advertisement

In a video shared by Mira, the couple was seen matching steps with fellow guests at the party. Mira and Shahid’s chemistry was off the charts as they danced to Marry You. Mira and Shahid couldn’t hide their bright smiles as they danced together. Mira shared the video with the caption, “I think I wanna marry you! ❤️ Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram 🌸 You guys make us believe in everlasting love."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor would star in Dinesh Vijan’s film alongside Kriti Sanon which is touted to be a unique love story. Expected to hit the silver screen by the end of 2022. The actor also has his series with The Family Man’s Raj and DK in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Pippa’. The teaser of Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli starrer was released earlier this week. The film is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. It is a first-of-its-kind war tank film that brings to life the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation and birth of Bangladesh. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of the young brigadier, who played a vital role in fighting the war on the eastern front as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here