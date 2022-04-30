Shahid Kapoor Confirms Bull to Be Deferred: ‘Unable to Deal with Logistical Issues Brought On by The Pandemic’

Shahid Kapoor is all set for his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi. Announced just a few days back on Prime’s 5th anniversary celebration, it has already gotten fans excited. Another project that everyone was looking forward to was Bull. Reportedly based on events from the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, it was to show the Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives which he led. Shahid was to play a paratrooper in the film that was announced last year in November. However, the film has now been deferred and Shahid himself confirmed it.

In an interview with Mid Day, Shahid revealed that Bull is suffering from ‘logistical issues’ due to the pandemic. The Jersey actor said, “It’s a big film, and we have been trying to take it on floors. But we are unable to deal with the logistical issues brought on by the pandemic. We need a more conducive atmosphere to make the film. So, it might take a little more time before it rolls."

Well, Shahid is hopeful that the film would be made at a better time, and we are keeping our fingers crossed as well. The actor also joked that with debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar’s film deferred, the actor is now ‘jobless’. It is just a joke since not just his OTT release Farzi would be out soon, but his film with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy is also slated for release.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s look from Farzi created a frenzy on social media. While introducing the series, Prime mentioned, “#FarziOnPrime: A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

