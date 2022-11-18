Shahid Kapoor Documents 'Life' In Photo ft Wife Mira Rajput With Kids Misha, Zain As They Play on Beach

Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable picture captioned ‘Life’ on Instagram. In the photo, his two kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor are seen spending time at the beach.

His brother, actor Ishaan Khatter flooded the picture with heart emoticons in the comments section.

The picture shows Misha playing on the beach with toys. His son, Zain is seen walking towards the waves with his back to the camera. It appears that Shahid has captured the frame from a distance.Check the post here:

The actor also shared a handsome selfie for his fans in a grey T-shirt and sunglasses on his Instagram Stories.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, along with their children have moved to their new sea-facing house in Worli. A few days back, Shahid also shared an image from his high-rise apartment that featured the sea at a distance.

On the work front, Shahid will now be seen in his OTT debut, Raj and DK's upcoming project titled Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupati and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film Bloody Daddy.

The actor was last seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, which was released in April 2022 and is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film about a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish of buying a Jersey T-Shirt.

In an interview with ANI, the actor described fatherhood saying, “Fatherhood is a life-changing experience. Everything changes after the birth of the children. My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have kids in your life you can’t think only from your point of view… a similar thing has happened to me. My approach towards life has changed."

Additionally, he said, “Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them (parents) for granted.”

