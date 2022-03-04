Shahid Kapoor Drops Goofy Picture with Mira Rajput from Sister Sanah Kapur's Wedding

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his better half Mira Rajput are a match made in heaven. Ever since they tied the knot, they have come to be known as one of the most loved couples of tinseltown. On several occasions, the couple gives their fans major relationship goals through their photos and videos on social media.

Very recently, Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa who is the son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. And the internet is flooded with pictures of Sanah’s big day, but Shahid and Mira were the highlight of the event. Shahid on Thursday dropped an unseen photo from Sanah’s wedding day, and fans can’t keep calm.

We all know that wedding pictures are incomplete without goofy expressions, which is exactly what Shahid and Mira were seen doing. Taking it to his Instagram account, Shahid shared a picture with his darling wife, and both can be seen enjoying themselves. It can be seen in the picture that the couple is decked up in the traditional ensembles with their tongues sticking out as they pose for the camera.

Shahid looked dapper as he chose black sherwani for the event, and Mira looked chic as she donned an alluring white saree, which she paired with statement earrings. She chose to keep her hair open and opted for a silver watch for a minimal look. While posting the picture, Shahid wrote, “Who’s tongue is more RED!!!"

Take a look at the picture here:

Needless to say that as soon as the Kabir Singh actor posted the picture, fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over them and showered their love in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Can’t say about tongue but madness is so equally seen," while another wrote, ‘Best Jodi’. A third said, “Gorgeous couple" along with heart and love-struck emoticons.

Talking about Shahid’s professional life, fans are desperately awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

