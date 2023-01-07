Home » News » Movies » Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His Collection of Helmets in This Fun Reel; Watch Here

Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His Collection of Helmets in This Fun Reel; Watch Here

Shahid Kapoor who owns many bikes also boasts a big collection of helmets. His latest reel captured him showing off some of them.

Advertisement

By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 08:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Shahid Kapoor showing off his collection of bike helmets.
Shahid Kapoor showing off his collection of bike helmets.

Everybody knows what a good actor Shahid Kapoor is through his path-breaking performances in films like Haider and Kaminey but it’s also a well-known fact that Shahid loves to ride fast bikes. The Kabir Singh actor had bought an expensive Ducati bike last year and added it to his vast collection of motorbikes. Not only that, he had also toured across Europe on a motorcycle with his brother Ishaan Khatter and others. Thus, it’s only natural for Shahid to own as many helmets as it is evident from his latest Instagram reel.

On Friday, the Jersey actor took to his Instagram handle to share a quirky video where he flaunted his extensive collection of bike helmets by calling them his ladies with different names. Quite interestingly, his repertoire consisted of various helmets with unique designs and styles to suit the actor’s mood and all of them neatly stacked behind him on an expensive rack. The actor wore a white hoodie in his reel. For the caption, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Hamlet’s helmets."

Advertisement

Impressed by his brother’s collection of helmets, Ishaan Khatter dropped a ‘feeling hot’ emoji followed by a swarm of fans that also admired the star through interesting comments. One of them wrote, “Mira Kapoor. We are waiting for your comment on this!" Another one commented, “Just hy the way, you are spreading awareness for the importance of helmets!" Someone else stated, “Shahid Kapoor and his love for bikes and helmets!" A fan said, “Haider’s helmet!"

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi that would also be headlined by the South Megastar Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. It would also star Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar and Regina Cassandra. The actor also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon under his belt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: January 07, 2023, 08:36 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 08:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Displays Washboard Abs In Black Bralette And Pants, Check Out The Diva's Sexy And Sultry Pictures

+27PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About