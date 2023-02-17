Shahid Kapoor couldn’t stop smiling as he watched fans dance to Mauja Hi Mauja during a screening of Jab We Met. The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai’s Juhu for Shehzada’s premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and greeted fans. The blockbuster film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, was re-released in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

In a video shared by a fan account, Shahid Kapoor was seen surprising fans with his appearance at the screening and watching the crowd dance to his and Kareena’s hit number. He went on to shake hands and greet fans seated in their seats while the crowd hooted for him. Watch the video below:

Shahid made his way to the theatres shortly after the screening of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada. He was joined by his wife Mira Rajput. A few days ago, Shahid also reacted to a clip going viral in which the audience danced to Mauja Hi Mauja in a Mumbai theatre. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a video of the crowd dancing to the song and wrote, “After almost 16 years Jab We Met in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it." Shahid responded, “Too special," adding a heart hands emojis.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met was released in 2007 and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh in important roles. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in his OTT debut release- Farzi. The Raj & DK series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna among others. Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha. The actress has The Buckingham Murders, Takht, The Crew and The Devotion of Suspect X in her pipeline.

