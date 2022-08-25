Shahid Kapoor Gets Question About Kareena Kapoor's Husband Saif Ali Khan Right, Can You Guess?

Fans of Kabir Singh were glad to see Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor reunite for Koffee With Karan 7. The episode, which was Kiara’s debut and Shahid’s seventh appearance throughout the history of the show, had the actors talk about films, their partners, and of course, participated in the Slam Zone! As part of the segment, Karan asked both of them numerous questions, one of which included a question about Saif Ali Khan.

During the segment, Karan asked Shahid and Kiara, “Saif Ali Khan’s character in Race — he shares his name with a real-life popular Bollywood actor. What is his name?" Shahid suggests it would either be Ranbir or Ranveer. When Karan asked him to pick one, he goes with Ranbir first but changes to Ranveer after he learns that Ranbir is not the right answer.

Shahid and Saif worked together in a film after his break-up with Kareena. They starred in Rangoon released in 2017 and also starred Kangana Ranaut.

While Shahid got most answers right during the segment and won the quiz round, the hamper went to Kiara.

The show’s biggest highlight for Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans was the fact that Kiara opened up a little about her relationship with the Shershaah actor. For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah.

A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Speaking about it, Kiara admitted that they were more than just friends but did not label their relationship. Nevertheless, Shahid and Karan teased her with the actor and even hinted at a likely wedding taking place later this year.

