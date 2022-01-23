Shahid Kapoor Gives Mira Rajput A Passionate Kiss, Jealous Fan Says 'Someone Stop Them'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Sunday was all about romance. Mira took to Instagram and shared a picture in which the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss while the mother of two sneaked in a selfie. Shahid had his back against the camera and had Mira in his arms.

The Kabir Singh actor was wearing a grey shirt while Mira was seen wearing a similar coloured jacket. She shared the picture with the caption, “Sunday binge." Fans took to the comments section and shared their reaction. “You guys are goals," a fan commented. “Now aren’t you the luckiest person on the planet?" added another. A jealous fan also commented, “Are are are koi toh rok lo (Someone please stop them)."

Shahid and Mira have been married for over six years now. The couple, who met through an arranged marriage set up, tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. The pictures from their wedding ceremony had gone viral at the time. Shahid and Mira welcomed their daughter Misha a year later and then had their son Zain in 2018. Unlike Shahid, Mira has not explored a career in acting. However, she has appeared in a few advertisements with Shahid.

The couple is currently staying in Punjab. Speaking with Curly Tales last year, Mira revealed that the couple had moved to Punjab just a few days before the first lockdown happened. They had initially travelled to the state for a break but eventually ended up spending most of their time there. “I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we’ve been here (Amritsar) ever since," she had said. Mira and Shahid are also overseeing the construction work of their new home in Mumbai and often travel to the city to visit the project.

