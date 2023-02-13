Shahid Kapoor Goes Wow As Fans Groove to Mauja Hi Mauja, Celebrate Jab We Met's Re-Release in Theatres

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Khan's Jab We Met is one of the most loved movies of all time. Fans loved the talkative Sikhni from Bathinda- Geet and her unique love story with a heartbroken businessman, Aditya Kashyap. To mark the occasion of Valentine’s Week, the Imtiaz Ali movie was released again in theatres across the country. Despite 16 years since its release, the craze for the cult romantic movie has remained the same. A clip from a theatre showing the audience enjoying and grooving to the Mauja Hi Mauja is proof of the same, and the viral video has grabbed Shahid Kapoor's attention as well.

The viral video shows the hall erupting into cheers as everyone grooves to Mika’s voice in Mauja Hi Mauja. A few can be even seen doing the hook steps. The caption of the video read, “Watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response.” Shahid reshared it and wrote, “This is so special."

Advertisement

Fans reacted to Shahid's post and said Jab We Met is not a movie but an emotion.

A social media user wrote, “You are one of best romantic heroes in the industry. When can we see you in another role like this? Aditya Kashyap is still every girl's ideal man.”

Advertisement

Another fan shared the snippet of the kissing scene and wrote, “This is the craze, this is the cult following of a 15-year-old film. Yes, the hooting, cheers, and claps are from the girl audience! FYI (For Your Information) this is not a single screen, it's from PVR Orion Mall! This is a film. This is a Bollywood romance. This is Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met."

Advertisement

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met was released in 2007 and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh in important roles. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in his OTT debut release- Farzi. The Raj & DK series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna among others. Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha. The actress has The Buckingham Murders, Takht, The Crew and The Devotion of Suspect X in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here